Dry, mild Las Vegas conditions forecast through Thanksgiving week

Near-normal temperatures without precipitation will continue in the Las Vegas Valley through Thanksgiving week.

A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Sunday high should be near 69 with northeast winds around 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will be near 45.

Monday conditions should be similar with the Tuesday high rising to about 70.

Highs are forecast to be in the mid-60s next week including a 64 on Thanksgiving Day.

