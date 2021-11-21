52°F
Dry, mild Las Vegas conditions forecast through Thanksgiving week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednes ...
A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Near-normal temperatures without precipitation will continue in the Las Vegas Valley through Thanksgiving week.

The Sunday high should be near 69 with northeast winds around 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will be near 45.

Monday conditions should be similar with the Tuesday high rising to about 70.

Highs are forecast to be in the mid-60s next week including a 64 on Thanksgiving Day.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

