Dry weekend to be followed by gusty winds, chance of rain

The Las Vegas Valley is in for a dry weekend with slightly cool temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s high is forecast at 65, with sunny skies and the occasional cloud, meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. Sunday will see a high of 68, and overnight lows through the weekend will be in the low 40s to high 50s.

The normal high for this time of year is 71.

There’s a 40 percent chance for showers Monday morning and afternoon, Nickerson said. The high is expected to be 67 degrees.

Tuesday will be dry with a high of 69, followed by a high of 63 on Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday will be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Gusts on Wednesday are expected to drop to 20 mph.

While there’s currently an “uncertain forecast” on Wednesday, there is a slight possibility for showers. The rain is expected to return on Thursday, which has a 20 percent chance for precipitation, Nickerson said.

