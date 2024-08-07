92°F
Dust advisory issued for Clark County

A dust advisory has been issued for Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, by Clark County’s Division of Ai ...
A dust advisory has been issued for Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, by Clark County’s Division of Air Quality, the county said in a release. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 9:28 am
 

A dust advisory has been issued for Wednesday by Clark County’s Division of Air Quality, the county said in a release.

The advisory is in response to airborne dust due to outflow winds from storms Tuesday in Arizona.

Division of Air Quality forecasters are expecting high levels of dust because overnight storms in northwest Arizona generated outflow winds that helped to transport dust into the Las Vegas Valley. The dust is expected to linger into the day.

Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter, or PM, which can aggravate respiratory diseases. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air pollution.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

