Dust advisory issued for Clark County

The advisory from the Clark County Division of Air Quality is in response to storms Tuesday that blew dust into the Las Vegas Valley.

A dust advisory has been issued for Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, by Clark County’s Division of Air Quality, the county said in a release. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dust advisory has been issued for Wednesday by Clark County’s Division of Air Quality, the county said in a release.

The advisory is in response to airborne dust due to outflow winds from storms Tuesday in Arizona.

Division of Air Quality forecasters are expecting high levels of dust because overnight storms in northwest Arizona generated outflow winds that helped to transport dust into the Las Vegas Valley. The dust is expected to linger into the day.

Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter, or PM, which can aggravate respiratory diseases. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air pollution.

Tips to limit exposure to dust

— Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

— To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

— Don't take short cuts across vacant lots.

— Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

— Call Environment and Sustainability's dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.