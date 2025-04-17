61°F
Easter weekend chill: Las Vegas may see showers as temperatures drop

Rain expected for Friday
William Fernandez casts his fishing rod at Desert Shores, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Veg ...
William Fernandez casts his fishing rod at Desert Shores, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Prepare to take another ride on the spring weather roller coaster..

After record-breaking heat last week, the Las Vegas Valley is headed toward a cooler-than-normal weekend, just in time for all those outdoor Easter activities.

Starting today, “expect a drop in temperatures and the return of gusty southwest winds and chances of light rain and mountain snow,” the National Weather Service said on X.

The agency said the best chances for light showers in the valley are late this afternoon and into the evening.

Here are the forecast high/low temperatures for the next few days.

Today: 76/54

Friday: 65/50

Saturday: 73/53

Sunday: 81/58

The NWS said the average high for mid-April is in the upper 70s.

Record April heat

A day after setting a record high of 93 degrees, Las Vegas officially hit 96 degrees last Friday at the Las Vegas airport, according to the NWS. It broke the previous record of 93 degrees for April 11 set in 2023.

Weather roller coaster

For the past month or so, the valley has been on a up-and-down weather pattern. April began with showers, small hail and below-seasonal temperatures.

The week before, on March 26, Las Vegas recorded its first 90 degree day of 2025. Death Valley in California hit 100 for first time this year, and Phoenix saw 99.

In February, Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree temperature on Feb. 3 in what turned out to be the third-warmest February on record since 1937.

