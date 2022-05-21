EDC Las Vegas should not have wind issues through weekend

Friday morning’s gusty winds should not be an issue in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend.

Fans scream as Autograf plays their set during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gusty winds are not expected to be a factor this weekend as the 11th run of Electric Daisy Carnival continues.

Strong winds caused a dust advisory and widespread issues across the Las Vegas Valley on Friday morning with gusts reaching 47 mph at Harry Reid International Airport before they abated in the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday should see a high near 85 with winds of 8 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“It should be a pleasant weekend with lighter winds before the heat returns next week,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Satellites are pretty neat.📡🤓 Here is a visible satellite loop of the dust storm in Mohave County earlier this morning.🌬️👀#AZwx pic.twitter.com/NUxUOzYlez — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 20, 2022

Saturday night will see temperatures fall to around 66 with continued breezes of 5-8 mph, a level that should not pose issues for nocturnal activities.

Sunday will warm to about 92 before a Monday morning low near 67.

The forecast calls for highs in the mid to upper 90s through Wednesday before returning to triple digits on Thursday.

Rainfall nearly 2” short

The drought in the valley shows no sign of reversing. The airport, the valley’s official measuring station, has received 0.16 of an inch of precipitation this year, compared with a norm of 2.03 inches. The last measurable rain was .10 of an inch on March 28 with a trace on April 22.

