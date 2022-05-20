EDC weekend will be cooler, windier in Las Vegas

After the first 100-degree day of the year, conditions in Las Vegas will be about 15 degrees cooler this weekend, just in time for the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Fireworks go off across the festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

After getting Las Vegas to its first 100-degree day with a high of 102 on Thursday, conditions will be considerably cooler much of the weekend for the Electric Daisy Carnival.

“A cold front should come through around 8 a.m. Friday and we’ll only see a high around 84,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said, adding that northerly winds of 15-17 mph could gust into the 26-mph range.

After a Saturday morning low near 62, the high should be about 84 with breezy conditions before warming to 93 on Sunday.

“We’ll stay in the 90s until another 100 or so on Wednesday,” Outler said.

