Enjoy a few cooler days before a week of Las Vegas heat

A low pressure system will bring lower temperatures to the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday and Thursday — before a long blast of heat.

The Las Vegas high temperature is expected to be about 94 on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen in the background of an empty South 3rd Street on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

“A cold front is pushing into the north part of the valley this morning,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. “Wind gusts will push up to 25 mph but it will calm down in the afternoon.”

The forecast high is near 94 with an overnight low about 71.

Thursday should be similar with a high near 95 and north winds of 5-10 mph. The overnight low will be near 72.

Friday’s forecast high is 99 with 104 for Saturday and 107 on Sunday.

“There’s a good area of high pressure building over the weekend and into next week and we’ll return to the 105-110 range,” Pierce said. “It might tail off the second half of next week, but it’s a little too early to tell right now.”

