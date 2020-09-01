Enjoy a Las Vegas day below 100 before scorching Labor Day weekend

A respite from a record summer heat spell in Las Vegas will last a day before excessive heat resumes.

Alfredo reacts to the heat as he stands next to his owner Melonie Morales outside of the Clark County Commission Building on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, is expected to be the first day in more than two months with a high below 100. The National Weather Service has projected 97 for the high. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Enjoy the respite from the hot Las Vegas weather because it’s not going to last.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 97, the first day in more than two months with a daily high falling short of triple digits, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The high on Wednesday is forecast to be 103 with a 107 on Thursday and 110 by Friday. Winds should be light each day.

“We’ve got a small trough sandwiched in between two giant areas of high pressure,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “The very hot one got pushed through and then the second high pressure system will push the temperatures right back up.”

High temperatures will rise toward the dangerous range by the Labor Day weekend with highs around 109 to 112 for Las Vegas, 111 to 116 in Overton and northwest Arizona and up to 122 at Death Valley National Park. An excessive heat watch for the entire region begins Friday morning and lasts through Monday evening.

The dry spell will also extend toward record territory. Monday was the 133rd day without any measurable rain at McCarran International Airport. The record is 150 days in 1959.

With no precipitation in the seven-day forecast, the record could be tied on Sept. 17.

Overnight lows were pleasant the past few days, but will rise back to uncomfortable levels.

“We’ve had three consecutive days with overnight lows in the upper 70s,” Morgan said.

