Enjoy a warm mid-April weekend with light winds in Las Vegas
A sunny sky with light winds and temperatures around 80 to 85 will grace Southern Nevada this weekend.
Southern Nevadans will enjoy a sunny and seasonable weekend, says the National Weather Service.
The Saturday afternoon high will be near 79 with a sunny sky and winds below 10 mph.
A Sunday morning low near 58 will rise to around 86. Winds will be stronger at 8-13 mph with gusts to 18 mph possible.
Monday will be similar with a morning low around 60 and an afternoon high near 86.
Temperatures will cool about 8-10 degrees after Monday, according to the forecast.
