Enjoy a warm mid-April weekend with light winds in Las Vegas

A sunny sky with light winds and temperatures around 80 to 85 will grace Southern Nevada this weekend.

The high temperature in Las Vegas should be near 79 on Saturday, April 15, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern Nevadans will enjoy a sunny and seasonable weekend, says the National Weather Service.

The Saturday afternoon high will be near 79 with a sunny sky and winds below 10 mph.

A Sunday morning low near 58 will rise to around 86. Winds will be stronger at 8-13 mph with gusts to 18 mph possible.

Monday will be similar with a morning low around 60 and an afternoon high near 86.

Temperatures will cool about 8-10 degrees after Monday, according to the forecast.

