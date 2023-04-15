55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Enjoy a warm mid-April weekend with light winds in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
The high temperature in Las Vegas should be near 79 on Saturday, April 15, 2023, according to t ...
The high temperature in Las Vegas should be near 79 on Saturday, April 15, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Southern Nevadans will enjoy a sunny and seasonable weekend, says the National Weather Service.

The Saturday afternoon high will be near 79 with a sunny sky and winds below 10 mph.

A Sunday morning low near 58 will rise to around 86. Winds will be stronger at 8-13 mph with gusts to 18 mph possible.

Monday will be similar with a morning low around 60 and an afternoon high near 86.

Temperatures will cool about 8-10 degrees after Monday, according to the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
2
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
3
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
4
Ex-employee accused of stealing more than $100K in diamonds
Ex-employee accused of stealing more than $100K in diamonds
5
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Canva)
33 states have had their hottest overall years since 2010. What about Nevada?
By Nicole Caldwell Stacker.com

Stacker compiled data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information to detail the temperature changes over the past 120 years across every state except Alaska and Hawaii.

More stories for you
Breezy Thursday forecast before warmer Las Vegas weekend
Breezy Thursday forecast before warmer Las Vegas weekend
Enjoy warm Vegas weekend before chill comes back
Enjoy warm Vegas weekend before chill comes back
Got used to 80s? Prepare for 90s in Las Vegas — briefly
Got used to 80s? Prepare for 90s in Las Vegas — briefly
Seasonable Saturday weather to warm to low 90s early in the week
Seasonable Saturday weather to warm to low 90s early in the week
Calm Monday forecast for Las Vegas in advance of possibly stormy days
Calm Monday forecast for Las Vegas in advance of possibly stormy days
Warm Las Vegas Sunday expected to turn windy late
Warm Las Vegas Sunday expected to turn windy late