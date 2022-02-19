Enjoy a warm weekend before winter front arrives in Las Vegas, forecast says

Las Vegas is expected to warm into the 70s this weekend before a sharp reversal brings winter conditions next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Mountains are seen in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. A winter storm could bring snow to Las Vegas area mountains next week, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After reaching 66 with calmer winds Friday, the forecast calls for a high near 69 on Saturday with a sunny sky and light winds.

Enjoy this weekend's weather while you can! Warm temperatures, lots of sun, and light winds will give way to a drastic weather change next week with much colder temperatures, breezy winds, and chances for showers. #nvwx #azwx #cawx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/p4CyVJ1Mly — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 18, 2022

The Sunday morning low will be around 45 at Harry Reid International Airport before rising to around 74 on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a pretty nice weekend, so enjoy it while you can,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler. “We’re going to have a little taste (of winter) starting Monday.”

Winds on Monday could reach 30 to 40 mph in the valley, Outler said. A high near 68 is forecast before Tuesday with a high near 58 with a minor chance of rain and snow showers overnight Tuesday.

Wednesday will be even cooler with a chance of snow showers early and a high near 54, about 10 degrees below normal.

“The snow level will drop down considerably and we could get a dusting of snow in the Spring Mountains and Red Rock and it’s not out of the realm of possibility to get some flakes on the west side,” Outler said.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s, possibly lower in some parts of the valley.

