Enjoy a warm weekend before winter front arrives in Las Vegas, forecast says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated February 19, 2022 - 7:15 am
Mountains are seen in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. ...
Mountains are seen in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. A winter storm could bring snow to Las Vegas area mountains next week, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas may warm back to the 70s this weekend before a sharp reversal brings winter conditions next week, according to the National Weather Service.

After reaching 66 with calmer winds Friday, the forecast calls for a high near 69 on Saturday with a sunny sky and light winds.

The Sunday morning low will be around 45 at Harry Reid International Airport before rising to around 74 on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a pretty nice weekend, so enjoy it while you can,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler. “We’re going to have a little taste (of winter) starting Monday.”

Winds on Monday could reach 30 to 40 mph in the valley, Outler said. A high near 68 is forecast before Tuesday with a high near 58 with a minor chance of rain and snow showers overnight Tuesday.

Wednesday will be even cooler with a chance of snow showers early and a high near 54, about 10 degrees below normal.

“The snow level will drop down considerably and we could get a dusting of snow in the Spring Mountains and Red Rock and it’s not out of the realm of possibility to get some flakes on the west side,” Outler said.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s, possibly lower in some parts of the valley.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

