Enjoy another 70 before winds arrive in Las Vegas later Wednesday

Southern Nevada residents will be able to enjoy a day in the low 70s before gusty northerly winds sweep into the region this evening.

A high around 71 is forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, before gusty northerly winds arrive in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. A large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy Monday morning, on Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southern Nevada residents will be able to enjoy a great late-winter day before gusty northerly winds sweep into the region early this evening.

A wind advisory for the entire area has been issued by the National Weather Service from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. Gusts could reach 40 mph in some areas.

Enjoy the weather today before it changes again Wednesday! Pleasant weather will transition to windy conditions Wednesday- Thursday across the region. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the southern Great Basin where gusts over 40MPH are likely. #nvwx #cawx #azwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/vLzGDj0yDm — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 23, 2021

“It will be quiet most of the day, but by early evening the winds should scream into the northwest valley around 4 p.m. before they hit the rest of the valley,” said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Winds are expected to stay strong for three to four hours before calming some in the overnight hours.

Winds on the lakes in the Colorado River Valley could create waves up to 3 feet.

The Wednesday high should reach 71, coming on the heels of a 74 recorded on Tuesday, the highest reading of the year at McCarran International Airport.

Cooler after front

The cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees below normal through Friday, Kryston said.

Thursday’s high will be near 61 with winds possibly gusting near 20 mph. Friday and Saturday will see highs close to 70 before a projected 60 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.