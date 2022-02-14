43°F
Enjoy Monday warmth; cool, windy Tuesday comes next

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. A sunny sky and a Las ...
A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. A sunny sky and a Las Vegas high near 75 are forecast for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, by the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Enjoy another day of warm weather Monday and then prepare to get blasted with stiff winds on Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.

Monday should see a high of 75 in Las Vegas under a sunny sky with winds below 10 mph.

Conditions will change starting Monday evening with winds rising close to 30 mph.

A wind advisory covers the entire region from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. West to southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will gust up to 50 mph, and will shift to the northwest during the day.

The Tuesday high at Harry Reid International Airport will reach around 63. The overnight low will drop to 43.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain close to 64 degrees, just about normal.

Next weekend will offer highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
