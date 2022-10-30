Enjoy pleasant Las Vegas weather for a few more days
The pleasant weekend will carry into early next week before conditions turn cold and windy, says the National Weather Service.
Las Vegas temperatures will stay a few degrees above normal the rest of the weekend and into early next week.
But much colder and windier conditions will arrive by midweek, including a chance of rain, says the National Weather Service.
Sunday should top out around 77 with winds of 6-10 mph in the afternoon.
The Monday low will be near 52 with similar winds during the day and eventual high near 75.
Tuesday will rise to around 78 before a cold front pushes into the valley starting Wednesday when the high will drop to 67.
Winds are expected to increase to around 20 to 30 mph, and a Thursday low near 46 will only rise to around 59 in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of rain Thursday.
Temperatures will warm into the low 70s by next weekend.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjouornal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter,
.