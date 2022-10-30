Enjoy pleasant Las Vegas weather for a few more days

The pleasant weekend will carry into early next week before conditions turn cold and windy, says the National Weather Service.

Dust kicks up north of Nellis AFB as the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust alert on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas temperatures will stay a few degrees above normal the rest of the weekend and into early next week.

But much colder and windier conditions will arrive by midweek, including a chance of rain, says the National Weather Service.

Sunday should top out around 77 with winds of 6-10 mph in the afternoon.

The Monday low will be near 52 with similar winds during the day and eventual high near 75.

Tuesday will rise to around 78 before a cold front pushes into the valley starting Wednesday when the high will drop to 67.

Winds are expected to increase to around 20 to 30 mph, and a Thursday low near 46 will only rise to around 59 in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of rain Thursday.

Temperatures will warm into the low 70s by next weekend.

