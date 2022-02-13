Enjoy the 70s through Monday, Las Vegas forecast says

Mild winter weather will have another day or two to run before conditions return to normal early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A couple, who declined to give their names, walk at Sunset Park on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Sunday should see a high around 73, a degree above Saturday’s high at Harry Reid International Airport. Winds will remain light and the sky will be clear. An overnight now near 47 is forecast.

Monday’s high should be near 75 before winds increase into the 20s as low pressure arrives. Winds may gust to 33 mph, the weather service says.

The Tuesday high will be near 65 with breezy conditions.

