Enjoy warm Vegas weekend before chill comes back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
There will be plenty of sunshine in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with a high near 74, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be plenty of sunshine in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with a high near 74, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sunlight rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegans and visitors will have enjoyable weekend weather before conditions turn colder again, according to the National Weather Service.

With a sunny sky, a Saturday high near 74 is forecast. Light morning winds will rise to about 6-11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night will remain clear and a Sunday morning low around 49 is expected.

The weather service is calling for a sunny sky and a Sunday high near 77 , but winds will escalate to 15-20 mph in the afternoon and could gust to 29 mph.

Sunday night could see patchy blowing dust after midnight. Winds of 18-24 mph could gust to 36 mph.

Monday will see a high near 61 with breezy conditions. Highs are expected to only be in the 60s until late in the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

