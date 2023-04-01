Enjoy warm Vegas weekend before chill comes back
Las Vegas could see a high nudging toward 80 on Sunday before cold and windy conditions return next week, says the National Weather Service.
Las Vegans and visitors will have enjoyable weekend weather before conditions turn colder again, according to the National Weather Service.
With a sunny sky, a Saturday high near 74 is forecast. Light morning winds will rise to about 6-11 mph in the afternoon.
Who is ready for a warm up? 🙋 Temperatures will be returning closer to normal over the weekend with abundant sunshine! By enjoy it while it lasts, gusty winds and cooler weather return by Monday. #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Y6LJlsL63M
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 31, 2023
Saturday night will remain clear and a Sunday morning low around 49 is expected.
The weather service is calling for a sunny sky and a Sunday high near 77 , but winds will escalate to 15-20 mph in the afternoon and could gust to 29 mph.
Sunday night could see patchy blowing dust after midnight. Winds of 18-24 mph could gust to 36 mph.
Monday will see a high near 61 with breezy conditions. Highs are expected to only be in the 60s until late in the week.
