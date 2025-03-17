Erin go blow: Expect a blustery St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Southern Nevada, starting at 5 a.m. and lasting through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip traverse Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hold onto your green hats. Some serious wind is coming into the Las Vegas Valley for St. Patrick’s Day.

Here’s the breakdown about the event from the NWS:

— For the Spring Mountains and west valley, expect winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts uo to 60 mph.

— For central and eastern portions of the valley, expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with 40 to 50 mph gusts.

— “Dangerous” crosswinds are coming along Interstate 11 between Indian Springs and Mercury, about 50 miles north of the valley.

— Strong westerly downslope winds up to 60 mph are expected to hit the western areas of the valley, including Summerlin. The winds will make for “hazardous driving conditions” on north-south oriented roadways, including the 215 Beltway between Cheyenne and Sunset roads.

— Winds will transition to the northwest overnight Monday into Tuesday. The winds will not be as strong but could cause some impacts.

The NWS is warning residents to watch for downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. And travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.