Escalating winds arrive in Vegas, hours after pounding northern half of Nevada

Winds up to 75 mph and heavy snow are forecast for the Sierra Nevada and Reno areas. Las Vegas will see wind gusts to 65 mph with possible rain. A dust advisory has also been issued.

Visibility is limited on Interstate 80 across much of Northern Nevada as a storm front blows inland from the Pacific Coast on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The picture was taken late Thursday morning on I-80 near Lovelock. (NDOT)

Some light snow is possible at Lee Canyon this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Blizzard conditions are expected to the north with several feet of snow possible in the Reno region beginning Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, through the weekend. The Sherwood life area at Lee Canyon about 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Lee Canyon)

Mangal Singh parks his truck off the I-80 to put chains on his truck wheels in preparation for the snow storm over the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. A Pacific storm packing powerful winds and heavy snow is shaping up to be the strongest of the season, forecasters say. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

Skiers enjoy a day of skiing and snow fall at North Star California Resort on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season started barreling into the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, packing multiple feet of snow and dangerous winds that forecasters say will create blizzard conditions likely to close major highways and trigger power outages into the weekend.(AP Photo/Andy Barron)

Skiers hurry along The Village at Northstar California Resort as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season started barreling into the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, packing multiple feet of snow and dangerous winds that forecasters say will create blizzard conditions likely to close major highways and trigger power outages into the weekend.(AP Photo/Andy Barron)

After several hours of pounding northern portions of Nevada on Thursday, Las Vegas is starting to feel a winter storm that is expected to last through Saturday.

Winds gusts in the 22-28 mph range began around 1 p.m. at Harry Reid International Airport and could reach 65 mph on Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

The Arts District monthly First Friday event has been scrubbed because of the weather and will be held March 8.

The weather service issued multiple warnings about the powerful winter storm.

A blizzard warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday for the Lake Tahoe area. “A long duration of high intensity snow and strong winds is expected,” the weather service said, “with periods of whiteout conditions and near-zero visibility.”

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the following locations: ❄ Lassen-E Plumas-E Sierra Co: 4 AM Thu-4 AM Sun

❄ Greater Lake Tahoe Area: 10 AM Thu-10 AM Sun

❄ Mono County: 4 PM Thu-10 AM Sun Full details here: https://t.co/b8YxIxHL0c pic.twitter.com/NaNj8d9hTc — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 27, 2024

A winter storm warning is in effect for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area. Heavy snow is in the forecast, with 6-14 inches in the valley floors and 1 to 2 feet for Virginia City, the Virginia Highlands and foothills above 5,000 feet.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche watch for the eastern Sierra Nevada between Virginia Lakes and Bishop Creek.

Gov. Joe Lombardo has also sounded the alarm about the storm.

⚠️Wind Update!⚠️

We've extended the High Wind Warning for W. Nevada thru 7 am Saturday! #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/PncDKkReJC — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 1, 2024

“I strongly urge Nevadans to prepare for the significant winter storm approaching Northern Nevada,” Lombardo stated Wednesday in a news release. “This storm is expected to bring dangerous temperatures and conditions to our state, and it’s critical that Nevada families are prepared. As we coordinate preparedness efforts, my office is in communication with law enforcement, the Nevada Department of Transportation, NV Energy, and Nevada Division of Emergency Management/Homeland Security to maximize preventative measures and recovery efforts.”

The weather service said the storm will manifest itself with winds up to 75 mph and snowfall of several feet in the Sierra Nevada and Reno areas. Las Vegas will see winds up to 65 mph, especially Saturday, with possible rain showers.

Northern Nevada

The weather service said on social media Thursday morning that snow had already started to fall over the Sierra Nevada range and would likely continue to fall through the weekend.

“Your safe travel window is over in the Sierra,” the weather service said. “Best to hunker down where you are.”

The winter system is expected to move through northwestern Nevada through Sunday. There is potential for a long duration of high intensity snow and strong winds, along with periods of whiteout conditions and near-zero visibility. Sub-zero temperatures, strong winds and high levels of snowfall are expected to create potentially life-threatening conditions in the Sierras all weekend. Snow levels are likely to drop below valley floors starting Friday afternoon. Such conditions will present extremely hazardous conditions for motorists, and travel will be dangerous or impossible over mountain passes.

A rare blizzard warning has been issued for Lincoln County this Saturday above 5,000 feet. While snowfall amounts are not expected to be extreme, high winds will combine with the snowfall to make visibility near zero. Avoid travel! #nvwx pic.twitter.com/pZ1OSPQxkH — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 29, 2024

Rare blizzard warning

The weather service has issued a rare blizzard warning for Lincoln County for Saturday above 5,000 feet.

“While snowfall amounts are not expected to be extreme, high winds will combine with the snowfall to make visibility near zero. Avoid travel,” the posting on X stated.

It's windy now, and will only be getting windier. Very strong winds are on the way, peaking on Saturday. A High Wind Warning has been issued for much of the area for Saturday, especially along and north of I-40. Secure loose items and avoid travel if possible. #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/qlGRn6wqbb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 29, 2024

Las Vegas area

A high wind warning has been issued for the entire Las Vegas region from 7 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Sustained winds of 30-40 mph with gusts to 65 mph are forecast.

Winds overnight Thursday could gust to 30 mph. Friday may bring patchy blowing dust in the afternoon with south-southwest winds of 18-21 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers after 10 a.m. Saturday. The high should be near 64 with very windy conditions. Showers on Saturday evening into the night are a 20 percent risk, says the weather service.

Dust advisory

Clark County has issued a dust advisory for Friday and Saturday because of the forecast of high winds.

People who are affected by dust in the air should limit their outside activity as well as keeping doors and windows closed, the advisory states, among other precautions.

Spring Mountains

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 46. Southwest winds of 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph are expected.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 28. Southwest winds around 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph are forecast.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 43. Wind conditions will be about the same as during the day.

Friday night calls for a partly cloudy sky and a 30 percent chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Conditions will be very windy, with southwest winds of 33 to 41 mph and gusts to 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch are possible.

Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible on Saturday. A mostly cloudy sky will bring a high near 38. Strong and damaging winds are possible. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers is forecast Saturday night, mainly before 4 a.m. The low will be near 21. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible.

