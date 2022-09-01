101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Excessive heat warning extended for Labor Day weekend: Tips to stay safe

Heat warning continues this Thursday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2022 - 11:37 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2022 - 11:06 am
Power lines are seen under a cloudy sky, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Er ...
Power lines are seen under a cloudy sky, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The prolonged and potentially dangerous heat wave will continue through the holiday weekend with an excessive heat warning now extended through Tuesday.

Thursday will be sunny and hot with a high near 110. The Friday high is forecast to be 108. The expected high for Labor Day is 110. Temperatures will be between 8 and 12 degrees above normal and the warning extends until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be little heat relief in the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday and Sunday will have morning lows around 86, which might set records for those dates.

Red Rock Canyon highs are expected in the 102-103 range for the weekend. If hiking, authorities recommend being prepared with plenty of water, wearing proper shoes and hiking in pairs.

A heat advisory has also been issued for Western Nevada from 11 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. It includes all of western Nevada and northeast California.

The state put out an Extreme Heat Resource Guide in June. Find that here.

Cooling stations, staying safe

Clark County has several cooling stations open across the county. You can check locations, hours and other details here.

Residents and visitors are reminded:

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

[How extreme heat affects your body ]

— Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Nausea, dizziness, headaches and muscle cramps are signs of heat exhaustion. With continued exposure to high heat and sunlight, the body could begin to experience multi-organ failure.

— Avoid outdoor activities in the hottest part of the day.

— To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Nevada workers at risk for heat illness have new protections.

— Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
2
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
3
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
4
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
5
Raiders’ new president buys $2M house in Summerlin
Raiders’ new president buys $2M house in Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas Valley under excessive heat warning
By / RJ

The warning issued by the National Weather Service began at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday. Nearly a full week of excessive heat could pose health issues for many across Southern Nevada.