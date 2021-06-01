Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas region

Excessive heat with highs up to 118 at Death Valley is forecast for entire Las Vegas region, according to a warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Excessive heat is forecast to cover the entire Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, temperatures ranging from 104 to 111 degrees are expected across the area with highs up to 118 at Death Valley National Park.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service stated.

A high of 103 is forecast for Las Vegas on Tuesday, up 3 degrees from the first 100 of the year reached on Monday.

Mostly sunny and hot conditions with a high near 106 are expected in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Light and variable winds becoming east around 6 mph are expected in the morning.

Winds to possibly help negate the heat won’t occur.

“We’re not looking for much wind at all,” weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said. “Maybe a few dust devils might be kicked up. Generally winds will be less than 10 mph.”

The predicted highs will come within a few degrees of the record temperatures, which are 107 for June 1, 2 and 3.

Overnight lows will be between 80 to 85.

Hot well into weekend

The high pressure is expected to stay in place until at least the weekend, Pierce said.

“By the end of the weekend the high pressure may give way to highs in the upper 90s,” Pierce said. “It’s a bit unclear yet how much the high pressure may break down and what exact amount of cooling we might have.”

In a Twitter post, the weather service advised people to drink plenty of water, limit time outside to the cooler parts of the day and wear light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning stated, advising a call to 911 for assistance for possible heat stroke victims.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross shared the following reminders:

■ Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

■ Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

■ Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

■ Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

