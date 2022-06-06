Excessive heat warning issued for Southern Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Southern Nevada in effect Thursday through Saturday.

Highs reach up to 108, this week

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Southern Nevada in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Projected highs will range from 106 to 110 in Las Vegas through Saturday.

NWS warns extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People who are sensitive to the heat and/or don’t have sufficient cooling or hydration options will want to take precautions, the weather service advises.

The Salvation Army has opened its cooling station at 35 W. Owens Ave. in North Las Vegas. The cooling station and shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 4 pm daily. Clark County will likely open daytime cooling stations across the area soon.

The Tuesday high should be near 104 with a low of 78 before a 107 forecast for Wednesday and Thursday before 109 on Friday and Saturday.

Morning lows will be in the lower 80s.

