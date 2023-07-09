Excessive heat warning, red flag warning in effect this week

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning and red flag warning this week with high temperatures and wind in the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in Las Vegas for Tuesday through Sunday.

The high temperatures forecast this week by the weather service for Harry Reid International are:

108 degrees on Tuesday;

108 degrees on Wednesday;

109 degrees on Thursday;

111 degrees on Friday;

113 degrees on Saturday.

Lows this week are forecast to be in the low-to-mid 80s.

The weather service advises people to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and protective clothing and to avoid outdoor activities during the day while the warning is in effect.

Red flag warning in effect

The Las Vegas Valley and northwest Arizona are under a red flag warning Sunday and Monday, which means there are weather conditions that could lead to extreme fire behavior.

Las Vegas is expecting wind speeds averaging 20 to 25 mph with 35 to 40 mph gusts, along with low humidity conditions that can lead to rapidly spreading fires.

The weather service is highly discouraging burning outdoor fires.

