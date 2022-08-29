Excessive heat watch starts Tuesday, lasts through weekend

Temperatures may reach 110 in Las Vegas during the coming week, says the National Weaather Service.

Cooling off in water features might be advised in Las Vegas this week as highs around 106 to 110 are expected, according to the National Weather Service. Zac Harris, 8, visiting from Kansas City, Mo., plays in the water at Trigono Hills Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An excessive heat watch will be in place for the Las Vegas region starting Tuesday through Sunday evening.

Temperatures will be well above normal and range from 105 to 115 across the Mojave Desert and Lake Mead areas with temperatures reaching 115 to 123 in Death Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Afternoon highs in Las Vegas during the last week of August are just above 100.

An extended period of very hot temperatures is expected and will approach dangerous levels Tuesday through the weekend. Temperatures will range from 108°-115° across much of S. NV, NW AZ and SE CA. Death Valley will be 120°-125°. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/OBtlhJovpq — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 28, 2022

The weather service advises people to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates while also being prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and to check up on relatives and neighbors.

Temperatures were several degrees below normal during the past month of monsoon conditions while humidity levels were elevated.

The Monday high is expected to be near 103 in Las Vegas with light winds.

After a Tuesday morning low near 83, the high should reach 106.

Wednesday is forecast to reach 109 with a Thursday high of 110. Conditions will be similar through the weekend.

Lake Mead stays on upswing

The surface of Lake Mead was at 1,044.06 feet at 5 p.m. Sunday, a rise of 3.35 feet from its summer low of 1,040.77 feet on July 27.

That was about the time the active monsoon season began, hitting Arizona considerably more often than the Las Vegas Valley, even though the weather service says it was the most active monsoon season in the valley in a decade.

