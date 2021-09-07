79°F
Excessive Las Vegas heat to extend through Wednesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Fans attempt to stay cool during a football game between Clark High School and Cheyenne High Sc ...
Fans attempt to stay cool during a football game between Clark High School and Cheyenne High School at Cheyenne on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service reported temperatures will be up to 108 Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, with an excessive heat warning in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas region has been extended through Wednesday at 9 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

The Tuesday high should be around 108 with lights winds. The overnight low will be about 83.

Laughlin is expected to reach 114 while Death Valley could see a high around 120.

People should avoid outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day and should stay hydrated.

Wednesday will be nearly identical with some cooling for a Thursday high near 105.

Highs will drop to around 103 for the coming weekend.

There is no precipitation in the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

