Excessive Las Vegas heat to extend through Wednesday

The National Weather Service reported temperatures will be up to 108 Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, with an excessive heat warning in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

An excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas region has been extended through Wednesday at 9 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

The Tuesday high should be around 108 with lights winds. The overnight low will be about 83.

Laughlin is expected to reach 114 while Death Valley could see a high around 120.

People should avoid outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day and should stay hydrated.

Here’s a look at the forecast for Las Vegas, Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bishop through Thursday. Temperatures will remain well above normal through Wednesday. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/SFuRZwqgEv — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 6, 2021

Wednesday will be nearly identical with some cooling for a Thursday high near 105.

Highs will drop to around 103 for the coming weekend.

There is no precipitation in the forecast.

