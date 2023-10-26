69°F
Las Vegas Weather

Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend

Temperatures continue to fall
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
High temperatures in central Las Vegas will drop to the mid-60s by Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, accor ...
High temperatures in central Las Vegas will drop to the mid-60s by Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Valley weather conditions will take a dive beginning Thursday as cold fronts move in from the Pacific Northwest.

After a Wednesday high of 82, the Thursday high should be near 76 with morning south-southeast winds of 7-17 mph switching to come from the northeast in the late morning with later gusts to 24 mph, says the National Weather Service.

The Friday morning low should be near 54 before an afternoon high near 75. Winds will be mostly calm.

Saturday will be much the same with a high near 74.

Sunday will see a high near 65. Overnight lows on the weekend will be around 45.

Temperatures will rise a few degrees early next week.

The sky will be mostly clear with some clouds during the forecast period.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

