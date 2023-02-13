Expect a windy, wet, dusty Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas

On Tuesday, there is a 30 percent chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in central Las Vegas, then a chance of snow showers after 3 p.m.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An incoming storm won’t be showing much love to Southern Nevada residents on Valentine’s Day.

Winds could gust to 22 mph overnight Monday into Tuesday as a front enters Las Vegas. The valley will be under a wind and dust advisory Tuesday.

West or northwest winds of 25-35 mph could gust to 50-60 mph, prompting a high wind advisory for the region from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Also, the National Weather Service said there is a 30 percent chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in central Las Vegas, then a chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

The Tuesday high at Harry Reid International Airport will be around 54. Tuesday night will remain windy with winds up to 31 mph.

Winds could damage trees and take down power lines. Travel may be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility in some areas.

Dust advisory

On Monday, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for Tuesday “to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds.”

In a release, the county said that “high winds in the Mojave Desert are expected around 3 a.m. Tuesday in western San Bernardino and Nye counties, which could transport windblown dust to Clark County—including the Las Vegas Valley.”

The county offered tips to limit exposure to dust, which include:

— Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

— To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

— Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

— Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

