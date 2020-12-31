48°F
Las Vegas Weather

Expect cool breezes for Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2020 - 8:37 am
 
Updated December 31, 2020 - 5:17 pm
Heavy traffic moves through the Strip on Las Vegas Blvd., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. ...
Heavy traffic moves through the Strip on Las Vegas Blvd., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Las Vegas has had some chilly New Year’s Eve celebrations in recent years but it won’t be that cold this year.

It will be a partly cloudy and cool evening, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s at midnight, the National Weather Service said. But it will be windy at times, with “most areas seeing winds between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,” the ageny said in a tweet.

New Year’s Day will be sunny, with a high near 50 and an overnight low of 32. Winds 8-11 mph will be out of the north.

The weekend should be sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light. Evenings will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-30s.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
