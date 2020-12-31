Expect cool breezes for Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve

The last evening of 2020 will be cool, partly cloudy and breezy at times in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas has had some chilly New Year’s Eve celebrations in recent years but it won’t be that cold this year.

It will be a partly cloudy and cool evening, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s at midnight, the National Weather Service said. But it will be windy at times, with “most areas seeing winds between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,” the ageny said in a tweet.

Temps this NYE will be on the cool side. A cold front will pass this evening bringing some increasing NW winds with most areas seeing winds between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Down the Colorado River, look for winds 15-25 mph with gusts around 30 mph. pic.twitter.com/i6g1LzpiuV — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 31, 2020

New Year’s Day will be sunny, with a high near 50 and an overnight low of 32. Winds 8-11 mph will be out of the north.

The weekend should be sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light. Evenings will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-30s.