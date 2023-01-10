Expect more rain, strong winds for Las Vegas on Tuesday

Winds could gust to 40 mph in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday with showers and storms possible, says the National Weather Service.

People walk in the rain on the Strip on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph are possible Tuesday for the Las Vegas region, says the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory runs from noon to 7 p.m. for all of the region. Boaters are urged to use extreme caution on area lakes.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of Nevada, Arizona and California for Tuesday between Noon and 7 PM PST. Winds could gust to 40 to 50 mph Tuesday afternoon. Blowing debris, strong crosswinds, and lofted dust are all potential impacts.#cawx #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/kojCYK9p7u — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 9, 2023

Showers and a thunderstorm are possible, mainly before 4 p.m. with chances of showers or storms decreasing in the evening hours. The high will be near 63.

Winds in the central valley could gust to 41 mph with steady afternoon winds of 20 to 25 mph.

The sky will clear overnight with a Wednesday low near 39. Wednesday should be sunny with a high near 56.

Snow advisory for Reno area

Northwest of Las Vegas, a snow advisory began at 2 a.m. Tuesday and runs until 4 p.m.

The forecast for Washoe County calls for an 80 percent chance of rain turning to snow the snow level rising to 4,800 feet in the afternoon. New accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.