50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Expect more rain, strong winds for Las Vegas on Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
People walk in the rain on the Strip on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las ...
People walk in the rain on the Strip on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph are possible Tuesday for the Las Vegas region, says the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory runs from noon to 7 p.m. for all of the region. Boaters are urged to use extreme caution on area lakes.

Showers and a thunderstorm are possible, mainly before 4 p.m. with chances of showers or storms decreasing in the evening hours. The high will be near 63.

Winds in the central valley could gust to 41 mph with steady afternoon winds of 20 to 25 mph.

The sky will clear overnight with a Wednesday low near 39. Wednesday should be sunny with a high near 56.

Snow advisory for Reno area

Northwest of Las Vegas, a snow advisory began at 2 a.m. Tuesday and runs until 4 p.m.

The forecast for Washoe County calls for an 80 percent chance of rain turning to snow the snow level rising to 4,800 feet in the afternoon. New accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
3
LETTER: Pelosi greases palms as she leaves the building
LETTER: Pelosi greases palms as she leaves the building
4
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
5
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Rain may show up in Las Vegas early, late this week
Rain may show up in Las Vegas early, late this week
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Mostly sunny, mild weekend forecast for Las Vegas
Las Vegas winds diminish enough for fireworks to ignite ‘23
Las Vegas winds diminish enough for fireworks to ignite ‘23
Thursday’s warmth to yield to colder weather through weekend
Thursday’s warmth to yield to colder weather through weekend
Cloudy sky, cooler temps expected before weekend rain
Cloudy sky, cooler temps expected before weekend rain
Chilly Las Vegas weekend expected before warming toward Christmas
Chilly Las Vegas weekend expected before warming toward Christmas