Expect windy conditions this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service forecast Friday calls for a high of 77 under mostly sunny skies.

A maintenance worker crosses a pedestrian bridge on the Strip on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It will be that 70s show, temperature-wise, this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. Some remote spots might see a touch of rain.

The National Weather Service forecast Friday calls for a high of 77 under mostly sunny skies. Meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said there is a slim chance of rain developing in the west. The low is expected to be 55.

On Saturday, the chance for rain moves to the north, and winds will be present with gusts from the southwest reaching 15 to 20 mph. The high is forecast for 74, with the low reaching 55.

The winds are expected to remain through Sunday with sunny skies and a high of 74.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.