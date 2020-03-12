Expected prolonged rain prompts flash flood watch for Las Vegas area

An expected band of prolonged rain has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for most of the Mohave Desert, including all of Clark County.

An expected band of prolonged rain has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for most of the Mohave Desert, including all of Clark County.

The watch runs from 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning.

“We are expecting 6 to 12 hours of rainfall between this afternoon and tomorrow morning,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe. “We could see some moderate flooding and we will definitely see some roadway ponding and we may see some fog Friday morning.”

Widespread watch area

Exactly where flooding or there is ponding water on roadways depends on where the rain falls, Boothe said.

The watch area includes the Las Vegas Valley, Clark County and southern Nye County.

The Thursday forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. with increasing clouds and a high near 70.

There is a 90% chance of showers Thursday night when the low will fall to around 54.

The rain is expected to end about noon Friday.

Snow in Lee Canyon

While rain earlier in the week didn’t bring much snow to the Spring Mountains, today’s storm is expected to bring more snow to Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon to a lesser extend, Boothe said.

“We expect 3 to 8 inches above 7,500 feet and perhaps 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet,” Boothe said.

More sun for weekend

Minor chances of rain are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, most likely in the mornings. The highs should be in the upper 60s.

“The weekend looks better with some chance of rain before Monday and Tuesday get wet and cooler.

The highs early next week will dip to the lower 60s.

