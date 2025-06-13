‘Extreme heat’ returning for Father’s Day in Las Vegas

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for the valley on Sunday, which is Father’s Day.

Jose Martinez, 10, plays with his sister Denise Martinez, 12, at Lorenzi Park during a hot Monday afternoon on June 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Do you have plans for celebrating Father’s Day outside? You may want to cancel them.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, which is Father’s Day.

The NWS said to expect “dangerously hot conditions” for this time of year. High temperatures will range 107 to 112 in Las Vegas; 110 to 115 in Laughlin, Bullhead City, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and 115 to 120 in Death Valley National Park.

Clark County may activate cooling stations for Sunday during daytime hours for all members of the public, including those experiencing homelessness. For the full list of cooling stations, visit helphopehome.org/get-help.

2025 heat

June 8-9: Las Vegas saw its first extreme heat warning of the year, but no records were broken.

May 30: The valley hit 105 degrees, breaking a daily record.

May 22: Las Vegas registered its first 100-degree day of the year.

April 11: Las Vegas officially hit 96 degrees, a day after setting a record high of 93 degrees,

March 26: Las Vegas recorded its first 90 degree day of the year.

Feb. 3: Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree temperature in what turned out to be the third-warmest February on record since 1937.