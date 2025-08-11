100°F
Extreme heat warning issued for Las Vegas; cooling stations activated

A man cools off by misters along the Las Vegas Strip near Paris Las Vegas as temperatures approach 110 degrees on Monday, July 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2025 - 10:11 am
 
Updated August 11, 2025 - 10:25 am

July might have been Las Vegas’ coolest in a decade, but August isn’t likely to repeat that feat.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley. It will be in effect Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The weather service is predicting high temperatures from 108 to 114 degrees for Las Vegas and nearby areas, including Pahrump, Mesquite and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight clothing, stay out of the sun and make sure children and pets are not left in unattended vehicles.

In response to the extreme heat warning, Clark County has activated cooling stations, which are open now through Thursday. A list of stations is available at helphopehome.org.

Last week the Clark County coroner’s office reported at least 87 heat-related deaths so far this year.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

By Caleigh Wells Associated Press

When wildfires burn, the smoke can travel long distances and degrade air quality far away, which presents risks for those breathing it. Here’s what to know about taking precautions against poor air quality due to wildfires.

