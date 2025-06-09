Extreme heat warning issued for Las Vegas Valley

High temperatures for Monday are expected to be from 105 to 110 degrees in Las Vegas, Pahrump, and Barstow, according to the National Weather Service.

Guests enjoy some time in and about the pool at The D as the weather heats up on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An extreme heat warning is in effect for the Las Vegas Valley.

The warning begins at 10 a.m. Monday and will continue through 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Clark County has activated cooling stations for Monday and Tuesday during daytime hours for all members of the public, including those experiencing homelessness. For the full list of cooling stations, visit helphopehome.org/get-help.

The NWS cited “dangerously hot conditions for early June.” High temperatures are expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees in Las Vegas, Pahrump and Barstow; 110 to 115 in Mesquite and near Lake Mead, and approaching 120 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park, the agency said.

The record high for June 9 was set in 1985 at 111.

Monday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 81.

The highs for the remainder of the week are forecast for between 105 and 108.

