Extreme heat warning issued for this week for Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service expects Las Vegas temperatures to reach 110 degrees, just as they did on Father’s Day.

A thermometer rerads 148.6 degrees during a reenactment of a 911 response to a child left in a hot car by Henderson Fire Department in Henderson on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

With a 110-degree Father’s Day barely behind us, Southern Nevada is bracing for another heat wave.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley. It will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

The weather service says high temperatures will reach around 110 degrees in Las Vegas, Pahrump, and Barstow. Other places will be even hotter: 115 in the Colorado River Valley and around 120 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park.

Officials advise people to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and make sure young children and pets are not left in unattended vehicles.

2025 heat

June 15: Las Vegas experienced its first 110-degree day of the year. The weather service reported on social media that this “ties for the 13th earliest 110°F+ day on record.”

June 8-9: Las Vegas saw its first extreme heat warning of the year, but no records were broken.

May 30: The valley hit 105 degrees, breaking a daily record.

May 22: Las Vegas registered its first 100-degree day of the year.

April 11: Las Vegas officially hit 96 degrees, a day after setting a record high of 93 degrees,

March 26: Las Vegas recorded its first 90 degree day of the year.

Feb. 3: Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree temperature in what turned out to be the third-warmest February on record since 1937.

