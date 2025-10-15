51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Fall chill: Las Vegas braces for a cool, dry Wednesday

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Signs of fall: Showers pepper Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow
The sun rises over the valley and Strip on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/L ...
Las Vegas sees first morning in 50s since May
The downtown skyline is seen as as the sun sets on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase ...
No rain today: Back to sunshine in Las Vegas
Eric Federizo, 5, plays in the water as a storm front passes over Huckleberry Park Friday, Oct. ...
The calm after Priscilla: Sunny and clear Saturday in Las Vegas
By Mark Davis Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

First came the showers and the strong winds.

Now comes the fall chill for the Las Vegas Valley.

Expect highs only in the upper 60s today, said Julie Phillipson of the National Weather Service. The low temperatures will drop into the low 50s, with western parts of the valley seeing the upper 40s.

The average high for mid-October in the valley is around 80 degrees.

Residents will notice a “real shift” in the temperature this morning, she said, as a strong cold front pushes through the valley. But temperatures will slowly climb back up to seasonal norms by the weekend.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES