Fall chill: Las Vegas braces for a cool, dry Wednesday

Expect highs only in the upper 60s, said the National Weather Service. The low temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

The calm after Priscilla: Sunny and clear Saturday in Las Vegas

No rain today: Back to sunshine in Las Vegas

Las Vegas sees first morning in 50s since May

First came the showers and the strong winds.

Now comes the fall chill for the Las Vegas Valley.

Expect highs only in the upper 60s today, said Julie Phillipson of the National Weather Service. The low temperatures will drop into the low 50s, with western parts of the valley seeing the upper 40s.

The average high for mid-October in the valley is around 80 degrees.

Residents will notice a “real shift” in the temperature this morning, she said, as a strong cold front pushes through the valley. But temperatures will slowly climb back up to seasonal norms by the weekend.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.