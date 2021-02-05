39°F
Las Vegas Weather

Fantastic Super Bowl weather forecast for Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2021 - 4:59 am
 
Updated February 5, 2021 - 5:05 am
Las Vegas weather conditions will be perfect for Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, with highs around 67, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

If outdoor enjoyment of the Super Bowl is highly recommended, Las Vegas Valley weather should be perfect come Sunday.

There will be a sunny sky, light winds and high temperatures from the mid-60s to around 70, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“The forecast is for 67 at McCarran (International Airport),” said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce. “It will be about 70 on the east side with mid-60s in Summerlin.”

The weekend will start with a high around 65 on Friday with afternoon winds of 5-7 mph. Saturday will be similar with a projected high of 64. The normal this time of year is 60.

Windy on river, Lake Mead

Friday conditions will be breezy at Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Colorado River Valley.

“Gusts will be in the 20s to 30 mph,” Pierce said. “It will calm down a little over the weekend.”

There is no precipitation in the forecast for at least the next week, Pierce.

“There will be some high clouds early next week, but for temperatures we’ll stay several degrees above normal,” Pierce said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

