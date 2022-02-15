February storm brings light showers, winds to Las Vegas

Red Rock had the strongest gust at 55 mph around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and saw gusts around 40 mph most of the day.

Juanesha Bivens walks along West Sahara Avenue as American flags flutter in the wind on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It has been windy, but conditions largely under-performed National Weather Service projections Tuesday.

“It’s been windy, but most gusts have been 40 mph or below,” said meteorologist Chris Outler. “So blustery, but not horrible.”

Red Rock had the strongest gust at 55 mph around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and saw gusts around 40 mph most of the day.

Harry Reid International Airport had a gust of 37 mph around 8 a.m. and gusts have been 22 to 30 mph most of the day.

Henderson Executive Airport logged a gust of 40 mph around 2 a.m. and winds had been steady around 30 mph.

North Las Vegas Airport had a gust of 36 around 10 a.m., but steady winds were below 20 mph much of the day.

As of 11 p.m., radar indicated some light showers had fallen over parts of the valley, including Henderson.

Winds are forecast to drop overnight, but gusts to 27 mph are forecast for Wednesday. The high near 65.

