Feel the chill? Seasonable Las Vegas weather expected all week.

Seasonal weather conditions with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s will prevail in Las Vegas starting Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

Some early cloudiness should clear during the day Monday while Las Vegas temperatures hit the seasonal norms for mid-December, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“Clouds are keeping a lid on the lows,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler. Morning lows were expected to be in the upper-30s to low 40s across most of the valley before sunrise. McCarran International Airport had a reading of 39 at 4 a.m.

The Monday high should reach 56 with winds of 10-15 mph.

Conditions should be similar for most of the week. Highs will be in the upper 50s with sunny skies and lows in the mid-30s.

High clouds on Thursday

The only exception could come with expected high clouds on Thursday, Outler said.

“It’s a small chance,” Outler said if the Thursday change would bring any precipitation to the valley.

The dry streak in Bishop, CA ended today! The 0.01" inches of rain that fell was the first measurable rain since April 17th, ending the dry spell at 239 days. The previous record was 199 days set in 2003. #cawx pic.twitter.com/uMBIwMUFB5 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 14, 2020

It has not rained at McCarran since April 20, a record stretch that is in its 238th day on Monday.

Bishop, California, had its record 239-day dry streak end Sunday with 0.01 inches fell, according to the weather service.

