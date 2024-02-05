‘Fire hose’ to deliver consistent rain most of Monday to Las Vegas

Almost four-tenths of an inch of rain has fallen at Red Rock Canyon and the Mount Charleston area since midnight. Rainbow Canyon has received 10 inches of snow.

Fog lingers over the Las Vegas Valley, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Inbound flights to Harry Reid International were experiencing delays an average of 2-hours long as rain and fog cover the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The “Pineapple Express” fire hose delivering heavy rain to the Las Vegas Valley should continue until at least Monday evening, says the National Weather Service.

“The fire hose that you see on radar is what we are doing most of the day,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said about 9 a.m. Monday. “It should be fairly constant until about 4 to 7 p.m. when there’s a good chance it will back off overnight.”

The storm has dropped almost four-tenths of an inch of rain at Red Rock Canyon and the Mount Charleston area since midnight, according to Regional Flood Control District gauges.

Wondering when to expect precipitation over the next two days? Check out the video below for our latest thoughts!

🌧️☔🏔️❄️#NVwx #CAwx #AZwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/ETKnjC7JB6 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 5, 2024

Several parts of the valley have received two-tenths of an inch in the past 9 hours. Almost all gauges are showing .04 of an inch or more.

Some automatic reporting gauges in the Spring Mountains show 6 to 10 inches of snow overnight with Rainbow Canyon getting the higher figure, Nickerson said.

The forecast before the storm moved in from the coast projected 1 to 3 feet of snow for the Spring Mountains.

No reports of flooding in the valley had reached the weather service as of 9 a.m., Nickerson said.

Few problems at airport

Travelers at Harry Reid International Airport appeared to avoid most troubles. There were just six canceled flights from midnight to 9 a.m. Monday and just under 100 delays.

That compared with nearly 800 nationwide cancellations and nearly 1,500 delayed flights.

With it being Super Bowl week, the airport should be busier than usual each day this week and especially next Monday.

Where is the sun?

The “fire hose” was expected to aim a bit to the west on Monday, backing off on moisture for the valley overnight, but then return its aim to the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Nickerson said.

Later Tuesday it is expected to aim more toward the east, again slowing the rainfall for the valley.

Wednesday should see a slow down in the rain with a 20 percent chance forecast into Friday.

‘We could see rain the whole time, just lighter later in the week,” Nickerson said.

The official forecast calls for mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.