71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

First 100 of 2022 may arrive about 10 days ahead of normal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high of 97 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, May 14, 2022, according to the National Wea ...
A high of 97 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, May 14, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A windy and chilly month is about to become history as Las Vegas warms up.

Saturday should see a high near 97 with a sunny sky and light morning winds at Harry Reid International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

After a Sunday morning low near 71, the high should climb to about 100.

The average date for the first 100 or higher in Las Vegas is May 24. The earliest it has been reached is May 1, said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

Conditions should remain similar through Thursday with highs in the upper 90s to 100 and lows in the low 70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
2
Former sales manager charged in auto dealership embezzlement
Former sales manager charged in auto dealership embezzlement
3
Was it the mob? Body found in Lake Mead brings plenty of speculation
Was it the mob? Body found in Lake Mead brings plenty of speculation
4
Raiders trading veteran wide receiver to NFC South team
Raiders trading veteran wide receiver to NFC South team
5
Boring Company’s Vegas Loop set to be operational next year
Boring Company’s Vegas Loop set to be operational next year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST