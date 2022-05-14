First 100 of 2022 may arrive about 10 days ahead of normal

The mercury should come close to 100 for the next several days in Las Vegas.

A high of 97 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, May 14, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A windy and chilly month is about to become history as Las Vegas warms up.

Saturday should see a high near 97 with a sunny sky and light morning winds at Harry Reid International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

After a Sunday morning low near 71, the high should climb to about 100.

The average date for the first 100 or higher in Las Vegas is May 24. The earliest it has been reached is May 1, said weather service meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

Conditions should remain similar through Thursday with highs in the upper 90s to 100 and lows in the low 70s.

