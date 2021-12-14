First major winter storm delivers rain, snow to Southern Nevada

Rain and snow began falling in Southern Nevada Tuesday afternoon, with more of both expected into the evening as the first major winter storm of the year moves through.

Pedestrian wearing warm clothes walk along Las Vegas Boulevard during rainy and windy Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Anikka Hernandez of Las Vegas, UNLV graduate, has her photo session interrupted by heavy wind and rain as she tried to pose for a photo in front of the iconic 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Hernandez graduated from UNLV (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Emerson Arnold of Las Vegas hugs as he tries to protect his girlfriend Michela Michielli of Cape Cod, Mass., from heavy wind and rain as they wait in line to take pictures in front of the iconic 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service said at 1:25 p.m. that rains had arrived in the Los Vegas Valley. The area is expected to receive about a quarter inch of rain during daylight hours accompanied by steady winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph, the weather service said.

Mountain areas are expected to receive up to a foot of snow at the highest elevations, with Lee and Kyle canyons getting about 4 inches.

With an incoming system expected to bring widespread precipitation to the area tomorrow, we figured we’d take a second to remind you that stopping distances are 2x higher on wet pavement. So make sure to use extra caution during your morning & evening commutes. #CAwx #NVwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/I02PSI7hOG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 14, 2021

The moisture and wind will be followed by several days of chilly, below-normal temperatures, with overnight lows in the mid-30s and daytime highs around 50.

The moisture and stiff winds will make for potentially hazardous travel conditions. Officials warned drivers heading up to Mount Charleston to use chains for all vehicles, except those with 4-wheel drive and snow tires.

Afternoon rush hour issues

“The afternoon commute will be the biggest issue for the valley,” weather service meteorologist Todd Lericos said. “The storm is actually a pretty fast mover and should move out by 6 or 7 p.m.”

The weather service advised that slick roads cause stopping distances to be twice the normal length, urging motorists to be cautious.

The winds could blow unsecured objects, and downed tree limbs and power outages are a possibility. A wind advisory and winter storm warning runs until 7 p.m.

