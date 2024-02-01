51°F
First of 2 storms to rain on valley, drop heavy snow on mountains

Rain expected for Thursday, snow in mountains
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 5:30 am
 
Snowfall could reach up to 2 feet in the Spring Mountains on Thursday into Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 ...
Snowfall could reach up to 2 feet in the Spring Mountains on Thursday into Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Snowboards get their gear on as they prepare to enjoy Lee Canyon Ski Resort on December 22, 2023. Up to a foot of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow expected in higher elevations before sunrise today should provide the Las Vegas Valley with widespread rain much of Thursday, says the National Weather Service.

“The rain might begin about 8 a.m., but should ramp up after 10 a.m.,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said, adding that noon to 6 p.m. would be the likely time for the heaviest snowfall.

“Rain could fall at different levels across the valley, but most of the valley should see some precipitation,” Nickerson said.

The Thursday high at Harry Reid International Airport should be around 58 with winds of 5-14 mph gusting up to 21 mph.

Showers could continue into Friday morning before a dry weekend before a second storm arrives sometime Sunday evening into Monday.

“It’s really uncertain right now, but sometime Sunday evening or Monday morning for the second storm,” Nickerson said.

Rainfall at the airport was .26 of an inch for January, three-tenths of an inch below the norm of .56 of an inch.

Mountain snow

Snow up that could reach two feet was expected to begin about 4 a.m. in the Spring Mountains.

A winter storm warning covers all mountain areas north and west of Las Vegas as the atmospheric river is forecast to bring the biggest storm of the winter to a large area.

In the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range, and Red Rock Canyon, heavy snow is expected above 6,000 feet with accumulations of 3 to 10 inches above 6,000 feet and 10 to 20 inches above 7,000 feet with up to 2 feet possible at the highest elevations. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

The warning runs form 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible on Nevada routes 156, 157 and 158.

All five lifts at Lee Canyon are operating while 16 of 28 trails are open. The resorts has received 41 inches of snow so far this winter.

Further north in the Eastern Sierra slopes, snow accumulations are expected to be 3 to 8 inches between 5,000 and 8,000 feet, 10 to 18 inches above 8,000 feet, and up to 30 inches at the crest. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

