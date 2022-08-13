86°F
Flash flood advisory for part of Las Vegas region extended through Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 13, 2022 - 10:42 pm
Rain or storms in Las Vegas are a 40 percent chance on Aug. 13, 2022, according to the National ...
Rain or storms in Las Vegas are a 40 percent chance on Aug. 13, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A thunderstorm moves across the valley dropping rain on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A flash flood advisory that includes eastern Clark County has been extended until Sunday night by the National Weather Service.

The advisory includes Lincoln County in Nevada, Mohave County in Arizona and eastern San Bernardino County in California.

Storms with heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding will continue in most areas, with the highest threat in the watch area, the advisory stated.

Some showers popped up around Southern Nevada about 9-10 p.m. Saturday, but storms were not expected to develop.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain or storms Sunday with a morning low near 82 and an afternoon high near 99.

Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell on east Las Vegas Friday afternoon and there were storms south of the valley along Interstate 15 until they dissipated around 6 p.m.

The risk of monsoon storms remains in the forecast through at least Friday.

The 2022 monsoon season has been the most active in a decade in the Las Vegas Valley, says the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

