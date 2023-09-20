88°F
Las Vegas Weather

Flash flood advisory issued as rain, hail fall on much of the valley

Rain falls on central, east Las Vegas Valley
Rain, small hail at Raiders practice facility in Henderson (L'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated September 20, 2023 - 3:36 pm
A car drives through the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas on ...
A car drives through the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Wednes ...
Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars approach the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesd ...
Cars approach the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A weak low pressure system right over central Las Vegas has produced considerable rain, thunderstorms, some hail and flash flooding.

The storm shortly after noon Wednesday was forecast to move northeast of the valley quickly, but has persisted past 3:25 p.m. with light showers across much of the south and east sides of the valley.

More than six-tenths of an inch had fallen near Sunset Park as of 3:30 p.m. Hail was reported at the Raiders practice facility in Henderson as well as Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

Flash flooding was reported at Eastern and the 215 Beltway just after 3 p.m. The National Weather Service issued flood advisory for much of the valley until 6 p.m.

In addition, a flash flood warning runs until 6 p.m. for much of the Henderson area. The weather service reports that more than an 1.25 inches of rain has fallen in some areas.

Regional Flood Control District gauges showed .35 of an inch near Premium Outlets South and .71 of an inch near North Green Valley Parkway and West Warm Springs Road in Henderson as of 3:25 p.m.

Gauges showed .20 of an inch near Silverado Ranch Park and near South Point Casino as of 1:15 p.m. A few other gauges in the area showed lesser amounts.

The quick storm activity dropped the temperature at Harry Reid International Airport 15 degrees in 40 minutes from 90 to 75. Winds also gusted to 22 mph.

A trough of colder air moved from the Pacific Northwest toward Las Vegas, bringing the wind and cooler air.

By the end of the work week, high and low temperatures could be 10 degrees below normal, says the weather service.

Winds of 9-14 mph could gust to 20 mph on Wednesday while the daily high is expected to reach 91.

The Thursday low will be around 66 while windy conditions will ramp up with morning south-southwest winds of 9-14 mph rising to 18-23 mph in the afternoon and gusts to 34 mph. The high should reach about 97.

Brisk conditions will continue into Thursday evening with some blowing dust likely. Gusts could reach 26 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

