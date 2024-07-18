Flash flood advisory issued for most of Las Vegas Valley; heavy rain in mountains

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Spring Mountains and a flash flood advisory for most of the rest of the Las Vegas Valley.

Clouds gather over the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The National Weather Service says the threat of scattered rain will last into evening hours. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as some rain begins to fall on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A flash flood warning has been issued for the west-central parts of Clark County.

Areas that may receive flooding include Rainbow Canyon, Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston, Kyle Canyon Campground, Fletcher View Campground, Hilltop Campground, Mahogany Grove Campground, Mary Jane Falls Campground, Dolomite Campground and McWilliams Campground, said the National Weather Service.

Rain gauges showed 1.30 of an inch of rain in one Harris Springs spot and 1.14 in another within the past hour.

A flash flood advisory effective until 3:45 p.m. covers much of the rest of the valley.

At 12:44 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, the advisory said.

Scattered showers were dropping rain on parts of Las Vegas and could be an afternoon-long possibility, said the weather service.

Nearly a third of an inch of rain had fallen near the Silverado Ranch drainage basin in the southwest valley as of 1 p.m., according to Regional Flood Control District gauges. Other gauges in the area showed .20 of an inch or a bit less.

Weather service radar shows light to moderate showers working straight north through the valley from the south as well as rain just west of Red Rock Canyon.

Some hail and showers were spotted by a Review-Journal staffer at Palo Verde and Boulder Highway.

“We’ll have this much of the afternoon until it calms down after sunset,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

