Flash flood warning covers most of valley until nearly 6 p.m.

A flash flood warning for most of the Las Vegas Valley runs until 5:45 p.m. Friday as heavy rains move southwest to northeast.

A vehicle is towed from the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne. (NDOT FASTCams)

A man with a bicycle crosses a wash piled with debris moving through The Club at Sunrise on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. The chances of rain or thunderstorms are up to 70 percent in the Las Vegas region from Friday through Saturday, Sept. 1-2, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Drivers battle the conditions Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, near West Charleston and South Rampart boulevards in Las Vegas. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car is stuck Friday. Sept. 1, 2023, at the on ramp for U.S. Highway 95 at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (James Carlson)

Heavy rain caused a vehicle to get stuck at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. (NDOT FASTCams)

A flash flood warning for most of the Las Vegas Valley runs until 5:45 p.m. Friday as heavy rains move southwest to northeast.

“Life-threatening flash flooding” is expected from Southern Highlands and Red Rock Campground all the way north to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the National Weather Service.

Areas include downtown, North Las Vegas, Spring Valley, Lone Mountain, Paradise, East Las Vegas, Aliante, Nellis Air Force Base and others.

Earlier, a ground stop was ordered for flights at Harry Reid International Airport until 3 p.m. Flight delays were between 45 and 91 minutes.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning ⚠️until 3:00 PM for northeast Clark County including Overton, Overton Beach and Valley of Fire. Heavy rain leading to flash flooding and debris over some roads #nvwx pic.twitter.com/xeCLdzB0aN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

Thunderstorms that developed south of Las Vegas delivered heavy rain along the 215 Beltway and into Henderson as of 1:25 p.m.

A gauge near South Point showed .40 of an inch falling within 15 minutes and .59 of an inch within 30 minutes.

A handful of gauges in the northeast valley showed up to .79 of an inch within an hour.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning ⚠️until 430 PDT for west central Clark County including Sandy Valley, Goodsprings and Mt. Potosi. Heavy and flash flooding is expected. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/3a2l1xJLIu — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

A flash flood warning runs until 4:30 p.m. for the Goodsprings-Sandy Valley-Mount Potosi area. Heavy rain, possible flooding and winds of 40 mph or stronger are forecast.

At 2:25 p.m., the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for west central Clark County until 3:00 p.m., including Goodsprings, Mountain Springs and Mt. Potosi. Wind gusts to 60 mph and large hail as well as heavy rain were forecast.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning ⚠️for central Clark County including Las Vegas, Henderson, Sam Boyd stadium and East Las Vegas. Heavy rain and flash flooding is expected. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/oyyiAs0mjN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

The southeast side of the valley is also under a flash flood warning until 4:30 p.m. Areas include Henderson, east Las Vegas and Sam Boyd Stadium. Heavy rain and possible flooding is expected. Winds will also be strong.

A flash flood warning runs until 3 p.m. for the Moapa Valley, Overton, Overton Beach and Valley of Fire area in northeast Clark County.

Flash flooding was reported about 1:30 p.m. at Valley of Fire, according to the weather service. Social media photos showed flooding on Overton city streets as well.

Death Valley, closed indefinitely because of heavy flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary, was receiving more rain Friday afternoon.

Earlier Friday, nearly all of the Las Vegas Valley received considerable rain. The central valley received the most precipitation. The north didn’t receive quite as much and the southern end was close to being dry.

With a Flash Flood Watch in effect today, the graphics show SPC's Severe Weather Outlook and WPC's Excessive Rain Outlook for today and tonight. In addition to the heavy rain, dangerous lightning and gusty winds can be expected with storms today. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/V6Px2R26RI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

Just over an inch of rain fell at Interstate 15 and Charleston Boulevard during the morning hours with .75 of an inch recorded at the Las Vegas wash and Craig Road and the same amount at the Upper Flamingo wash in Summerlin. A gauge near the Rio on Twain Avenue recorded .71 of an inch.

A flood watch is in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

A flood advisory was in effect until 8:15 a.m. for Clark County. In addition, the weather service posted on X that parts of northeast Clark County, Valley of Fire State Park and Moapa Valley are under a flash flood warning until 10:15 a.m.

Street flooding

Heavy rain caused flooding in streets across the valley. A car appeared to be stuck in water at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Many northeast valley streets had a foot or more of water in intersections during the morning commute.

Green Valley appeared to be the only area left dry by the storm cells as they moved from the southwest to the northeast.

By 9:30 a.m., most of the rain had moved northeast of the valley with light rain over the Sheep Range and heavier cells in the Mesquite area.

However, more rain is expected Friday evening.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️until 1015 am PDT for parts of NE Clark County. Valley of Fire State Park and the Moapa Valley. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/t3SqJNvayi — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2023

In addition, Clark County has issued a dust advisory for Friday to advise residents and local construction sites for possibly elevated levels of blowing dust because of the forecast for high winds.

Rain chance goes into Sunday

“Pretty much the whole valley has a chance,” meteorologist Brian Planz said. “These are monsoon showers, so it just depends where the storm hits. An area could get a quick half-inch to inch of rain.”

While temperatures are a bit lower than typical monsoon temperatures, Planz said a trough off the West Coast is drawing moisture into Southern Nevada from northern Mexico and southern Arizona.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms, most likely after 3 p.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high near 94 degrees. Morning winds of 9-14 mph should escalate to 18-23 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 34 mph.

Precipitation or storms increase to a 90 percent chance Friday night with some heavy downpours possible. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

The Saturday low should be near 73 before a 70 percent chance for showers or storms. The high should be near 89 with wind gusts to 22 mph. The risk for precipitation drops to 20 percent overnight Saturday, but some heavy rain is possible.

Isolated storms or showers are a 20 percent chance on Sunday. The high should be around 91.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.