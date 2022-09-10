84°F
Flash flood warning issued for areas west of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated September 10, 2022 - 5:10 pm
A pedestrian begins to get wet while walking in the rain along South Rainbow Boulevard on Satur ...
A pedestrian begins to get wet while walking in the rain along South Rainbow Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pedestrians get a little wet while walking in the rain about The Little White Wedding Chapel on ...
Pedestrians get a little wet while walking in the rain about The Little White Wedding Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A crew erects a giant heart at the Llama Lot as set up production continues for the upcoming Li ...
A crew erects a giant heart at the Llama Lot as set up production continues for the upcoming Life is Beautiful event Downtown on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A crew erects a giant heart at the Llama Lot as set up production continues for the upcoming Li ...
A crew erects a giant heart at the Llama Lot as set up production continues for the upcoming Life is Beautiful event Downtown on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A man cruises along East Fremont Street on a rainy day in Downtown on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, ...
A man cruises along East Fremont Street on a rainy day in Downtown on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A bus shelter on East Charleston Boulevard offers a break from the rain on Saturday, Sept. 10, ...
A bus shelter on East Charleston Boulevard offers a break from the rain on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cars line up after a rain for a food distribution happening in the parking lot at Desert Breeze ...
Cars line up after a rain for a food distribution happening in the parking lot at Desert Breeze Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The pavement glistens after a rain in the parking lot at Desert Breeze Community Center on Satu ...
The pavement glistens after a rain in the parking lot at Desert Breeze Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cars line up after a rain for a food distribution happening in the parking lot at Desert Breeze ...
Cars line up after a rain for a food distribution happening in the parking lot at Desert Breeze Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain remain a 50 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood warning until 7 p.m. exists for south-central Clark County and southern Nye County.

Pahrump, Indians Springs, Blue Diamond and Red Rock Canyon are included in the watch that says to expect 40 mph winds, heavy rain and possible flooding.

Storms are generally moving west and slightly north from Mohave County in Arizona, meaning rainstorms are expected to move across Southern Nevada into southeast California as the day progresses.

The sky will be mostly cloudy and the high will be near 90. Winds are forecast to stay below 10 mph.

As of 9:30 a.m., rain gauges in the central and east valley showed from .04 up to .16 of an inch of rain with .12 recorded in two gauges near Boulder Station.

A flash flood warning for northern Clark County, Mesquite and Bunkerville as well as western Mohave County in Arizona runs until 3 p.m., said the weather service.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain had fallen in rural areas near Gold Butte. Winds of 40 mph or stronger were expected.

A flood advisory covers all of Clark County, and the lower portions of Nye and Lincoln counties and runs until midnight Saturday. It advises that multiple rounds of rain could create flooding.

“The flow around Tropical Storm Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California through Saturday, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain,” states the flood advisory.

Sunday also has a 20 percent chance of precipitation with a high near 95. Possible rain continues into Sunday evening.

Monday brings a 40 percent of showers and storms. Partly sunny skies will yield a high near 93.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
