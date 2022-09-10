Flash flood warning issued for areas west of Las Vegas

Thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain remain a 50 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A pedestrian begins to get wet while walking in the rain along South Rainbow Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pedestrians get a little wet while walking in the rain about The Little White Wedding Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A crew erects a giant heart at the Llama Lot as set up production continues for the upcoming Life is Beautiful event Downtown on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man cruises along East Fremont Street on a rainy day in Downtown on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A bus shelter on East Charleston Boulevard offers a break from the rain on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cars line up after a rain for a food distribution happening in the parking lot at Desert Breeze Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The pavement glistens after a rain in the parking lot at Desert Breeze Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cars line up after a rain for a food distribution happening in the parking lot at Desert Breeze Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A flash flood warning until 7 p.m. exists for south-central Clark County and southern Nye County.

Pahrump, Indians Springs, Blue Diamond and Red Rock Canyon are included in the watch that says to expect 40 mph winds, heavy rain and possible flooding.

Storms are generally moving west and slightly north from Mohave County in Arizona, meaning rainstorms are expected to move across Southern Nevada into southeast California as the day progresses.

Flash flooding will remain possible across northwestern Arizona, southern Nevada, and southeastern California through later this evening. #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx https://t.co/8HYCY22XZw — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 10, 2022

The sky will be mostly cloudy and the high will be near 90. Winds are forecast to stay below 10 mph.

As of 9:30 a.m., rain gauges in the central and east valley showed from .04 up to .16 of an inch of rain with .12 recorded in two gauges near Boulder Station.

A flash flood warning for northern Clark County, Mesquite and Bunkerville as well as western Mohave County in Arizona runs until 3 p.m., said the weather service.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain had fallen in rural areas near Gold Butte. Winds of 40 mph or stronger were expected.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ 📍North Central Clark and Eastern Mohave Counties

⌚Until 11:00 AM 🌧️Radar indicates that 1-2 inches of rain have fallen over this area, with additional rain expected. If you encounter a flooded roadway; turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/XuYrTHP7xZ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 10, 2022

Tropical Storm Kay Update ⛈️📡 Confidence with this forecast is LOW. So far today, high cirrus clouds have prevented much in the way of storm activity.

⚠️ Flash Flood Watches continue for Inyo, San Bernardino, Clark, S. Nye & Mohave counties today & Saturday.#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/m5PE8qEmqo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 9, 2022

A flood advisory covers all of Clark County, and the lower portions of Nye and Lincoln counties and runs until midnight Saturday. It advises that multiple rounds of rain could create flooding.

“The flow around Tropical Storm Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California through Saturday, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain,” states the flood advisory.

Anomalous moisture sourced from dissipated Tropical Cyclone Kay will linger over the region into early next week. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain which could lead to areas of flash flooding. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/6HQMdDDjAp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 10, 2022

Sunday also has a 20 percent chance of precipitation with a high near 95. Possible rain continues into Sunday evening.

Monday brings a 40 percent of showers and storms. Partly sunny skies will yield a high near 93.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.