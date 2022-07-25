Flash flood warning issued for Clark County

A flash flood warning was issued for central Clark County Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

Storms forecasted for Monday due to dust storm in Arizona

Scattered thunderstorms have been reported across the Las Vegas Valley, with the potential for more through 11 p.m, according to the weather service’s forecast.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for central Clark County until 545PM. Locations impacted:

– North and East Las Vegas

– Lake Las Vegas

– LV Motor Speedway Impacts:

– Heavy rain

– Flash flooding

– 40+ mph winds#NVwx pic.twitter.com/jELzfspM3w — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 25, 2022

Meteorologist Stan Cyyzyk said rain is more likely this afternoon and evening as heat rises in the atmosphere.

Moderate rain cells were over the Spring Mountains shortly after noon Monday. Rain was also falling in Pahrump south along the state line to I-15.

A storm system that brought showers, flooding and a dust storm near Peach Tree and Kingman, Arizona, area Sunday evening. Rain was also falling on the Lake Mead National Recreation area, primarily on the Arizona side.

“Mount Charleston has about a 60 percent chance with 20 to 30 percent across the rest of the valley,” meteorologist John Adair said on Sunday.

The system is expected to stay in the area for a few days, bringing a chance of monsoonal moisture each day, Adair said.

While temperatures will be a bit below average, the moisture will increase the relative humidity for the coming days.

The high Monday should be around 103 at the airport. East-southeast winds will be between 9 and 13 mph.

The Tuesday low should be near 87 before rising to about 102. The sky should be mostly sunny with wind and potential rain conditions the same as Monday.

