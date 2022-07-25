86°F
Flash flood warning issued for Clark County

Storms forecasted for Monday due to dust storm in Arizona
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated July 25, 2022 - 4:17 pm
Yadi Hernandez, left, an Elvis busker who declined to give his name, and Abigail Telles Castill ...
Yadi Hernandez, left, an Elvis busker who declined to give his name, and Abigail Telles Castillo take shelter under an umbrella during a brief rainfall at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Monday, July 25, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Cars drive through a flooded road on Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2 ...
Cars drive through a flooded road on Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
People run to their cars during a brief rainfall at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on t ...
People run to their cars during a brief rainfall at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Monday, July 25, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Storm cloud cover facing West in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Revi ...
Storm cloud cover facing West in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Cars drive through a flooded road on Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2 ...
Cars drive through a flooded road on Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Storm cloud cover facing West in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Revi ...
Storm cloud cover facing West in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Rina Williamson of Las Vegas sells umbrellas and other souvenirs during a brief rainfall at the ...
Rina Williamson of Las Vegas sells umbrellas and other souvenirs during a brief rainfall at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Monday, July 25, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Storm cloud cover in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las V ...
Storm cloud cover in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Storm cloud cover in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las V ...
Storm cloud cover in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A flash flood warning was issued for central Clark County Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms have been reported across the Las Vegas Valley, with the potential for more through 11 p.m, according to the weather service’s forecast.

Meteorologist Stan Cyyzyk said rain is more likely this afternoon and evening as heat rises in the atmosphere.

Moderate rain cells were over the Spring Mountains shortly after noon Monday. Rain was also falling in Pahrump south along the state line to I-15.

A storm system that brought showers, flooding and a dust storm near Peach Tree and Kingman, Arizona, area Sunday evening. Rain was also falling on the Lake Mead National Recreation area, primarily on the Arizona side.

“Mount Charleston has about a 60 percent chance with 20 to 30 percent across the rest of the valley,” meteorologist John Adair said on Sunday.

The system is expected to stay in the area for a few days, bringing a chance of monsoonal moisture each day, Adair said.

While temperatures will be a bit below average, the moisture will increase the relative humidity for the coming days.

The high Monday should be around 103 at the airport. East-southeast winds will be between 9 and 13 mph.

The Tuesday low should be near 87 before rising to about 102. The sky should be mostly sunny with wind and potential rain conditions the same as Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
