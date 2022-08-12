Flash flood warning issued for east valley, southern Clark County

Tthree-quarters of an inch of rain has fallen Friday afternoon on east Las Vegas. I-15 near Primm to Jean is also getting heavy rain.

A storm cell drops rain on northeast Las Vegas about 2:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. One gauge at Sloan Lane on the east bench recorded three-quarters of an inch within 30 minutes. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Most lights are on as traffic encounters rain while headed for Las Vegas on Interstate 15 near Sloan at 4:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (RTC Fast Cam)

Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell Friday afternoon on northeast Las Vegas.

A gauge at the Sloan channel showed .75 of an inch fell in 30 minutes. A gauge higher up the hill at Hollywood Regional Park recorded .67 of an inch. Other gauges in the area showed lesser amounts.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 4:30 p.m. for east Las Vegas.

Another area receiving rain was southern Clark County from Primm east to U.S. 93. A flash flood warning runs until 6 p.m. for the area. Towns included are Primm, Jean, Sloan and Goodsprings.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for part of southern Clark County until 6PM. Heavy rainfall is expected to produce flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally-dry washes and roads. Turn around, don't drown! #NVwx pic.twitter.com/U7B7I70GE7 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2022

Monsoon rain activity is happening around the Las Vegas Valley Friday.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of northeastern Clark County until 3:45 p.m, and for part of southern Clark County until 6 p.m. near Searchlight and Cal-Nev-Ari. The weather service warned of flooding in normally dry washes and roads.

The eastern Las Vegas Valley is under a flood advisory until 4:30 p.m. with 0.25 inches of rain measured in 15 minutes in the area. Minor flooding should be anticipated in poor drainage and low-lying areas around Henderson, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Nellis Air Force Base, according to the weather service.

There are also storm clouds over Mesquite and south of St. George that appear to be moving north.

Until the Thursday night drenching of most of the Las Vegas Valley, northwest Arizona had absorbed the biggest punch from monsoon storms with Bullhead City and Mohave County getting heavy rains and flooding much of the week.

The Friday forecast in Las Vegas called for a 20 percent chance of rain or storms after noon with a mostly sunny sky. The high is expected to be near 100 with calm winds.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a Saturday morning low near 84. Winds again will be light.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of storms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will remain light.

A chance of showers or storms is listed each day in the forecast through Thursday.

