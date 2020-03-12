Flash flood warning issued for Lake Mead; Las Vegas sees heavy rain

A flash flood warning has been issued for south-central Clark County until 9:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said Thursday night.

Tata Wicks of Las Vegas crosses Casino Center Boulevard at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, March 12, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

At 6:30 p.m., thunderstorms were producing “heavy rain in Laughlin and Bullhead City” and an inch of rain has already fallen in the area, the agency said.

Also, some heavy rain was falling in parts of the Las Vegas Valley, including Henderson and Summerlin.

Flash flood watch

Earlier today, the spring storm caushed the agency to issue a flash flood watch for most of the Mojave Desert, including all of Clark County.

The watch runs from 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning.

“We are expecting 6 to 12 hours of rainfall (by) tomorrow morning,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe. “We could see some moderate flooding and we will definitely see some roadway ponding and we may see some fog Friday morning.”

Snow in Lee Canyon

While rain earlier in the week didn’t bring much snow to the Spring Mountains, today’s storm is expected to bring more snow to Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon to a lesser extend, Boothe said.

“We expect 3 to 8 inches above 7,500 feet and perhaps 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet,” Boothe said.

More sun for weekend

Minor chances of rain are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, most likely in the mornings. The highs should be in the upper 60s.

“The weekend looks better with some chance of rain before Monday and Tuesday get wet and cooler.

The highs early next week will dip to the lower 60s.