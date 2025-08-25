Flash flood warning issued for northwestern Clark County

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas on Monday issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Clark County.

Dark clouds fill the sky as seen from Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas Thursday, June 5, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas on Monday issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Clark County.

The warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

At 1:04 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms was producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

The agency reminds drivers that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

